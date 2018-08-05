OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Officials at Hill Air Force Base say they're planning a number of "large detonation operations" at the Utah Test and Training Range through next month.
Two to three times a week, the Air Force will destroy rocket motors and solid fuel for ballistic missiles.
Base officials say the detonations are part of an effort to reduce the number of ballistic missiles.
More than 300 rocket motors have been destroyed at the west desert military site since 2012.
The explosions can sometimes be heard along the Wasatch Front, despite the military's analysis of wind speed, atmospheric readings and other factors.
