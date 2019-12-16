Alaska students butcher moose carcass to learn life skills

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Students at an Alaska high school have received lessons in anatomy, life skills and Alaska cultural traditions through an unusual study source: a moose carcass.

About 30 Chugiak High School students de-boned, separated, ground and packaged the animal during a recent World Discovery Seminar class, The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.

Mason provided an interactive lesson on moose anatomy that produced some squeamish moments. The students processed about 200 pounds of moose meat. They plan to cook and eat some of the meat at a dinner and donate the rest to charity.

Chugiak High School said the program with about 125 students and four teachers emphasizes in-depth learning and hands-on activities to enable students to become “multifaceted thinkers.”

The seminar program emphasizes experiential learning — the approach used when the students butchered the cow moose carcass that teacher Brian Mason delivered in his pickup truck.

“You can learn certainly about anatomy from diagrams and textbooks and videos. But getting your hands on an animal is a big part of the science aspect of it,” Mason said.