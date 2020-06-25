Allen to lead the USDA Business & Cooperative Programs

CARSON CITY -- USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Philip Cowee today named Chandler Allen to lead the agency’s Business & Cooperative Programs.
“I am very pleased to announce Chandler Allen has joined our team. Chandler is an experienced business finance professional who has worked at the local, state and federal level. He has a solid understanding of economic development and federal policy that will move our team forward.”
Allen has a broad array of experience. He graduated first in his class from the UNR School of Business Finance while serving six years with the Reno Air National Guard. From there he moved to Washington, D.C, working 10 years with the Department of Interior,Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs in the Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development. He led capacity development for tribal energy and business development as an economic development specialist. Most recently he returned home to Nevada to provide leadership as the Economic Development Director for the Fallon Tribal Development Corporation. Allen is a member of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe.
The Rural Development Business & Cooperative Programs provide funding support for rural small businesses and agricultural producers. A few of the program financing products include the Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan, the Intermediary Relending Program, the Business and Industry Cares Act Guaranteed Loan, the Rural Energy for America Program Grant and Value-Added Producer Grant.
The agency is a mission area within the United States Department of Agriculture that runs programs intended to improve the economy and quality of life in rural America. With a loan portfolio over $230 billion, the agency administers nearly $16 billion in program loans, loan guarantees, and grants through their programs.
USDA Rural Development Nevada operates three offices: Carson City, Elko and Las Vegas.
Contact Chandler Allen at (775) 443-4766 or by email at chandler.allen@usda.gov
More information on USDA Rural Development programs in Nevada are online at https://www.rd.usda.gov/nv
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!