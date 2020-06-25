Allen to lead the USDA Business & Cooperative Programs

“I am very pleased to announce Chandler Allen has joined our team. Chandler is an experienced business finance professional who has worked at the local, state and federal level. He has a solid understanding of economic development and federal policy that will move our team forward.”

Allen has a broad array of experience. He graduated first in his class from the UNR School of Business Finance while serving six years with the Reno Air National Guard. From there he moved to Washington, D.C, working 10 years with the Department of Interior,Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs in the Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development. He led capacity development for tribal energy and business development as an economic development specialist. Most recently he returned home to Nevada to provide leadership as the Economic Development Director for the Fallon Tribal Development Corporation. Allen is a member of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe.