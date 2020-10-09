Amid COVID surge on campus, UNR to go fully remote after Thanksgiving break

And while the decision to move online after Thanksgiving and cancel spring break may address the issue of returning students spreading a new wave of viral infections in December and in March, what remains is the period after the winter break, when thousands of students will flock back to campus come January.

Then, Sandoval told The Nevada Independent, it will be up to the students.

“We're hopeful that students will understand that when they leave campus, that they have a responsibility,” Sandoval said. “And we're going to make sure that we have testing that is available to them, and that if they're symptomatic, that they wouldn't come back to campus and get tested and that if they tested positively, that they would isolate or quarantine where they are until they return.”

For many students, the sudden cancellation of the spring break holiday came as a shock to the system — even while the spread of the virus in Reno, largely through off-campus activities, has continued over the past six weeks.

“I was honestly in shock, in disbelief about spring break being canceled,” Dominique Hall, a senior studying journalism and UNR’s student body president, said. “Thanksgiving, I feel like I saw that coming, I saw us shutting down coming. But combined — I was in disbelief.”