Amodei reviewing articles of impeachment

Republican Rep. Mark Amodei said he plans to do a thorough review of the two articles of impeachment released by House Democratic leaders before deciding how to vote, but added that the charge of obstruction of Congress strikes him as something that is general and could have applied to the previous administration.

“I’m gonna do my homework,” Amodei said between votes on the House floor Tuesday. “I’m going to give it its full due, I’m not going to dismiss … but those are pretty general things to start out.”

Amodei served on the House Judiciary Committee for more than three years beginning in late 2011 during a time the panel investigated President Barack Obama’s administration, including Attorney General Eric Holder.

In 2012, the GOP-controlled House held Holder in contempt of Congress, the first time Congress had done so, over a controversial gun-trafficking sting, known as Fast and Furious. The GOP argued that Holder withheld documents from Congress. The Republicans also sued Holder over the documents and it took seven years for the case to be settled.

“That’s an interesting standard as the guy who sat on Judiciary,” Amodei said of the obstruction of Congress charge. “Hell, we sued him. We held him in contempt.”