Among public, a great divide at moment of Trump impeachment

___

LOS ANGELES

Robert James, 72, was people-watching at a Los Angeles mall and waiting to meet a friend. He felt no need to watch the House debate because he’s heard all the talking points already. “It’s kind of like, how much can I listen to, you know?”

He found the impeachment to be a waste of time, even while thinking Trump needed to be “marked” somehow for improper conduct.

But Jake Murphy, 25, who works at a store in the mall, saw value in what was done and noticed plenty of people keeping tabs on developments. Murphy said the process can feel futile when the outcome — impeachment in the House, acquittal in the Senate — is essentially preordained.

Yet, he said, “I think 20, 30, 40 years from now, we’ll look back when something else worse happens and we’ll have this to stand by. We didn’t remove him from office but we still did something.”

___

DENVER

Morgan O’Sullivan, a 31-year-old Denver brewpub owner and Democrat, kept glancing at his phone as it sent him alerts.