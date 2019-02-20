Try 1 month for 99¢
Kanosh, Utah
KANOSH, Millard County — A second earthquake in four days shook Kanosh in Millard County early Wednesday morning.

The 4.0-magnitude quake struck 5 miles southwest of Kanosh just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage has yet been reported. On Saturday, a quake measuring 3.3 was recorded at 3:05 p.m. about 8 miles southwest of Kanosh.

That same day, a quake measuring 2.4 hit Bluffdale about 7 p.m., just a day after two other small earthquakes shook the area. The effects were felt through Salt Lake and Utah counties.

