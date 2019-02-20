KANOSH, Millard County — A second earthquake in four days shook Kanosh in Millard County early Wednesday morning.
The 4.0-magnitude quake struck 5 miles southwest of Kanosh just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage has yet been reported. On Saturday, a quake measuring 3.3 was recorded at 3:05 p.m. about 8 miles southwest of Kanosh.
That same day, a quake measuring 2.4 hit Bluffdale about 7 p.m., just a day after two other small earthquakes shook the area. The effects were felt through Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.