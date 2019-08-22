CARSON CITY – Another fire started by target shooters is burning in western Nevada.
The Canyon Fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday approximately 30 miles southeast of Carson City, near Topaz Ranch Estates.
The fire is burning in pinon-juniper surrounded by sagebrush and grass. Air and ground units are fighting the blaze, which has burned more than 440 acres.
“Fire fighter crews made progress yesterday and continue to build line around the perimeter of the fire for increased containment,” stated a release from the Bureau of Land Management.
Warming temperatures and lower humidity are expected, but no red flag warnings are in effect across Nevada.
Several fires have reportedly been started by target shooters across the West this summer.
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported in early July that its crews had responded to more than two dozen wildfires, “nearly all of which have been human caused by target shooting and fireworks.”
A fire started by target shooters last fall burned more than 9,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains.
