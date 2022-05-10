Another woman missing in Fernley

Law enforcement authorities in Fernley are once again searching for a missing woman.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Breanne Sedgwick was last seen leaving her residence in Fernley around 9 a.m. Monday.
“She advised she was going to the store and has not been heard from since,” the department reported on its Facebook page.
Sedgwick is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. She has brown hair with green highlights. She was wearing dark-colored leggings and a dark green or black pullover hoodie.
She drove away from the residence in a 2001 maroon Chevrolet pickup with a blue hood, Nevada plate number 064P11.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO Dispatch 775-463-6620.
On March 12, 18-year-old Naomi Irion went missing on her way to work. A man was seen entering her car in a Walmart parking lot where she planned to catch a bus to her job at a Reno-area Panasonic facility.
Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon was arrested nearly two weeks later.
Prosecutors say Driver shot Irion northeast of Fernley, where he took her “for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.” In addition to burying Irion’s body, Driver disposed of tires from his truck in an effort to eliminate incriminating evidence, they said.
Driver made a brief virtual appearance from jail Tuesday at a status hearing in justice court in Fernley.
A Navy veteran who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine is on a more important mission now. Casey Valley says he's seeking a way to help others in the name of his 18-year-old sister who was kidnapped, killed and buried last month in northern Nevada's high desert. Valley says he wants to do everything he can to make sure the tragedy that struck his family doesn't happen to anyone else. Naomi Irion moved to Fernley a year ago to live with her 42-year-old brother about 30 miles east of Reno. The man accused of kidnapping and killing her, Troy Driver, is being held without bail.