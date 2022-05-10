 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Another woman missing in Fernley

  • 0
Another woman missing in Fernley

Breanne Sedgwick, 37, of Fernley has been missing since Monday morning. This family photo was posted by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

 LYON COUNTY SHERIFF

Law enforcement authorities in Fernley are once again searching for a missing woman.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Breanne Sedgwick was last seen leaving her residence in Fernley around 9 a.m. Monday.

“She advised she was going to the store and has not been heard from since,” the department reported on its Facebook page.

Sedgwick is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. She has brown hair with green highlights. She was wearing dark-colored leggings and a dark green or black pullover hoodie.

She drove away from the residence in a 2001 maroon Chevrolet pickup with a blue hood, Nevada plate number 064P11.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO Dispatch 775-463-6620.

On March 12, 18-year-old Naomi Irion went missing on her way to work. A man was seen entering her car in a Walmart parking lot where she planned to catch a bus to her job at a Reno-area Panasonic facility.

People are also reading…

Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon was arrested nearly two weeks later.

Prosecutors say Driver shot Irion northeast of Fernley, where he took her “for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.” In addition to burying Irion’s body, Driver disposed of tires from his truck in an effort to eliminate incriminating evidence, they said.

Driver made a brief virtual appearance from jail Tuesday at a status hearing in justice court in Fernley.

Slain Nevada woman's brother seeks a positive from her death

Slain Nevada woman's brother seeks a positive from her death

A Navy veteran who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine is on a more important mission now. Casey Valley says he's seeking a way to help others in the name of his 18-year-old sister who was kidnapped, killed and buried last month in northern Nevada's high desert. Valley says he wants to do everything he can to make sure the tragedy that struck his family doesn't happen to anyone else. Naomi Irion moved to Fernley a year ago to live with her 42-year-old brother about 30 miles east of Reno. The man accused of kidnapping and killing her, Troy Driver, is being held without bail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Pyramid Lake ID'ed as missing Sparks woman

Body found in Pyramid Lake ID'ed as missing Sparks woman

Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several days earlier. A bystander spotted the body Saturday morning on the lake’s west side. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the scene near Washout Beach. The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. Tribal police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working a joint investigation. Pyramid Lake is roughly 40 miles northeast of Reno. 

Mom charged in kids' deaths could face death if convicted

Mom charged in kids' deaths could face death if convicted

Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing her two youngest children and her new husband’s previous wife. The prosecuting attorneys from Fremont and Madison counties made the announcement in court documents filed Monday, saying Lori Vallow Daybell will qualify for capital punishment if convicted because the slayings were exceptionally depraved and carried out for financial gain. Lori Vallow Daybell’s co-defendant and husband, Chad Daybell, is also facing a potential death penalty if convicted. The pair are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Both have pleaded not guilty. 

NTSB: Pilot didn't clear ice before crash that killed 9 members of Idaho family

NTSB: Pilot didn't clear ice before crash that killed 9 members of Idaho family

Federal investigators confirmed that the buildup of ice on the wings and other parts of the plane was a key factor in a 2019 crash that killed nine of 12 members of an Idaho family on board an overloaded small plane. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report on the November 30, 2019 crash near Chamberlain, South Dakota, that the single-engine plane didn’t even have enough seats for all the passengers aboard, and two people were likely seated in the aisles when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The report said the plane was about 100 pounds overweight. The crash killed nine members of the Hansen family from Idaho Falls, Idaho. 

Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Vegas car crash

Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Vegas car crash

A Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer is recovering from face and head injuries after she was injured in a car crash. Michele Fiore’s campaign aide, Rory McShane, said in an email Tuesday that she suffered a broken orbital bone and head trauma in the wreck. Las Vegas police say the crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday near a busy crossroads in northwest Las Vegas. Fiore’s campaign released a statement saying she was treated at University Medical Center for a concussion, several broken bones and bruises. Fiore has been a City Council member since 2018.  

Las Vegas ex-pastor, teacher pleads guilty in child sex case

Las Vegas ex-pastor, teacher pleads guilty in child sex case

A church pastor and former elementary school teacher from Las Vegas has pleaded guilty to a child sex crime in a plea agreement that avoids trial and is expected to get him 2-to-20 years in state prison when he's sentenced Aug. 15. Records show that Reynaldo Crespin pleaded guilty Monday to attempted lewdness with a child under 14. Several other sexual assault and lewdness charges were dismissed. Crespin is 59. He taught from 2016 until this year and was a founder of New Horizon Christian Church in northeast Las Vegas. Records show he may also be sentenced to lifetime supervision as a sex offender.

Both drivers cited in crash that hurt Vegas council member

Both drivers cited in crash that hurt Vegas council member

Police in Las Vegas say both drivers were injured and both were cited following a two-vehicle crash, including a Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer. A police report made public Thursday said Councilwoman Michele Fiore failed to maintain a single travel lane and the other driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn in the Monday night crash in northwest Las Vegas. The name of the other driver was blacked out in the report. Fiore was taken to a hospital where her campaign says she was treated overnight for a concussion, broken facial bones and bruises.

Boise settles sex discrimination lawsuit for $400,000

Boise settles sex discrimination lawsuit for $400,000

The city of Boise has agreed to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise police officer for $400,000. Federal court documents filed Thursday say the city agreed to settle the lawsuit with Sierrna Berg. Berg is receiving $100,000 in lost wages and back pay, and $300,000 for emotional distress, mental anguish, injuries, court costs and attorney fees. Berg filed the case in U.S. District Court in April 2020 after being fired. She contended that she was retaliated against and became the target of sexist discrimination and malicious rumors after reporting that a training officer applied a chokehold to another officer in training. A Boise Police Department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a phone message on Saturday from The Associated Press.

GOP pins hopes on Nevada's Laxalt to help win Senate control

GOP pins hopes on Nevada's Laxalt to help win Senate control

Republicans are hoping that winning a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada in November will give them control of that chamber on Capitol Hill. The GOP has long wanted a big win in Nevada to show they can succeed in a diverse state with a large immigrant and Latino population. The front-runner for nomination is Adam Laxalt. He's a former Nevada attorney general and a staunch conservative who's embraced President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election. Democrats contend he's a weak candidate because of his policy stands and time as attorney general. But Republicans believe that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vulnerable this election year.

More human remains in Lake Mead found amid water level drop

More human remains in Lake Mead found amid water level drop

A week after a decades-old body in a barrel was found in Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains. Two paddle boarders reported the find on Saturday in a bay of the lake. The National Park Service confirmed the bones are human. Las Vegas police say they aren't treating the discovery has a homicide. It came after a body in a barrel was found in the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir between Nevada and Arizona. In that case, police say the body was a man who had been shot in the 1970s or 1980s.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what happens when lightning strikes sand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News