Another woman missing in Fernley

A Navy veteran who served as an engineer on a nuclear submarine is on a more important mission now. Casey Valley says he's seeking a way to help others in the name of his 18-year-old sister who was kidnapped, killed and buried last month in northern Nevada's high desert. Valley says he wants to do everything he can to make sure the tragedy that struck his family doesn't happen to anyone else. Naomi Irion moved to Fernley a year ago to live with her 42-year-old brother about 30 miles east of Reno. The man accused of kidnapping and killing her, Troy Driver, is being held without bail.