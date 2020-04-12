Army Corps of Engineers assess sites for hospital space in Nevada

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began assessments earlier this month in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City for potential hospital space expansion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team — part of the corps’ Task Force Nevada — is made up of experts from several corps offices and is working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state of Nevada.

“Alongside FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers is performing a valuable service at this unique time,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Their efforts will help us make decisions about how best to manage our medical resources in the coming months to beat COVID-19.”

The corps assessed the Las Vegas Convention Center, noting a potential field hospital there could hold up to 900 beds. They also conducted four smaller site assessments in Reno and Carson City.

“The goal of these assessments is to provide FEMA with options to present to the state of Nevada,” said Col. Aaron Barta, commander of the Corps’ Task Force Nevada. “We’re supporting the state’s efforts to determine how much extra capacity is needed and how best to meet that need.”