As COVID-19 cases surge, Twin Falls hospital had to temporarily stop taking patients

St. Luke’s Magic Valley stopped doing elective surgeries last month, and began to send most of its pediatric patients to its children’s hospital in Boise. Both actions were meant to free up staff as more coronavirus patients arrived at the hospital.

That same scenario — more people needing medical care, with limited staff — is playing out around the state and throughout the Mountain West and Midwest regions.

Idaho’s hospitals, large and small, have warned that Idaho’s current record-breaking streak of new coronavirus cases will bring more hospitalizations in coming weeks. While hospitals are still able to either care for patients or transfer them to hospitals with open beds, it is becoming more difficult to find space.

Idaho hospitals have relied on being able to send patients to other states like Utah and Montana, but those states are similarly stretched thin.

St. Luke’s hospitals in the Treasure Valley currently have enough capacity, according to the health system.

The system’s Boise, Nampa and Meridian hospitals had a total of 51 patients with COVID-19 on Saturday, out of a total of 368 patients.