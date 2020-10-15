As Idaho schools reopen, children’s coronavirus case numbers double in two months

BOISE — Coronavirus case numbers for Idaho school-aged children have doubled in two months — exceeding even the state’s rapid increase in cases.

These numbers correlate with the start of the 2020-21 school year, and attempts to reopen K-12 schools to face-to-face instruction.

On Tuesday, the state reported 4,270 coronavirus cases involving 5- to 17-year-old children. No Idaho children have died from COVID-19, which has killed more than 500 Idahoans. Consistent with national and international trends, the majority of Idaho’s COVID-19 deaths have involved patients in their 80s or older.

Nonetheless, coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 schools remain a public health concern — threatening community spread of the contagious virus, and putting teachers and school staff at risk of contracting COVID-19 from students. Weeks into the new academic year, outbreaks have forced numerous schools to scale back face-to-face schedules, shifting to online instruction or a blend of virtual and classroom learning.

The White House’s coronavirus task force said outbreaks in 10 Idaho counties could be tied to school reopenings, and the task force suggested shifting to online instruction.