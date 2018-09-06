RENO (AP) — Federal environmental regulators have certified the stabilization of contaminated waste tailings at a decades-old mercury mine in north-central Nevada near the Oregon line.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday Barrick Gold U.S. Inc. has secured an 11-acre pile of mercury at the former Cordero mine near McDermitt.
The mine operated from the 1930s until 1970.
Tests conducted in 2010 showed elevated levels of arsenic and mercury in the waste tailings.
Barrick agreed to regrade and cover the waste pile to reduce risks to the surrounding environment in a settlement agreement with the EPA and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in 2017.
EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker in San Francisco praised Barrick Thursday for working cooperatively with state and federal regulators to “ensure a timely and comprehensive solution.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.