Battle Mountain resident dies in crash near Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA — A Battle Mountain man died in at the scene of a car crash near Winnemucca on Sept. 3, Nevada Highway Patrol reported.
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers were notified on Labor Day of a pedestrian walking on Interstate 80 near mile marker 186 eastbound, 6 miles east of Winnemucca.
At approximately 11:35 p.m., the pedestrian was located. The pedestrian, Sonya Hoots from Battle Mountain, had miscellaneous bruises on her body. Further investigation determined that she was involved in a car crash. An ambulance was called for Hoots, and she was transported to Humbolt General Hospital in Winnemucca, for non life-threatening injuries.
NHP Troopers began to look in the immediate area and discovered a White 1995 Buick sedan on the south dirt shoulder of I-80 near mile marker 186 eastbound. The vehicle was on its left side.
Emergency responders found Weldon Stallard, age 75, from Battle Mountain, lying inside the rear of the vehicle. He was deceased at the scene and was not wearing his seatbelt.
Preliminary investigation indicates the Buick sedan was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it traveled off the right paved shoulder. It rotated in a clockwise direction and struck a ditch sideways. The vehicle vaulted and overturned, coming to rest on its left side.
Preliminary investigation suggests alcohol and/or drug impairment might be a contributing factor in this crash. At this time, the driver has not been identified.
