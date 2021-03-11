Biden signs COVID-aid bill

The law raises the tax credit to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and up to 17 and also creates a new $3,600 per-child credit for those younger than age six. The credit, which previously maxed out at $2,000, is fully refundable under the law, meaning that if the filer’s tax liability is less than the amount of the credit, that difference would be paid to the filer in the form of a refund. Under the previous tax law, only $1,400 of the $2,000 credit is refundable. The law also directs the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to make advance payments of the credit in monthly installments beginning this July, rather than once a year.