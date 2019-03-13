RENO -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding sportsmen that this year’s big game application period is fast approaching.
The application period opens March 18 and closes April 29.
The bonus point application and application withdrawal period closes May 6. Initial draw results will be released May 24.
NDOW has made several improvements to the application process including 2018’s launch of a new, streamlined purchasing system (ndowlicensing.com) that focuses on web and mobile platforms and simplified license options which include all state stamps. Sportsmen are now able to download their licenses to their mobile devices and print them from home, making it even easier to get outside.
“It’s our goal to make the application process as simple as possible to our customers,” said NDOW Data and Technology Services Program Officer Sherrill Sundell. “In fact, 51 percent of NDOW customers applied and purchased their licenses on mobile devices in 2018.”
Questions about creating an account or submitting applications can be answered by calling 1-855-542-6369.
