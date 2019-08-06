RENO — The Bureau of Land Management will hold its largest geothermal lease sale in Nevada history next month.
A competitive geothermal lease sale on Sept. 17 will offer 141 parcels for lease totaling 386,837 acres in Churchill, Eureka, Elko, Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Washoe and White Pine counties. The sale will take place online at www.energynet.com.
The BLM is a key contributor to the Trump Administration’s America-First Energy Plan, which is an all-of-the-above plan that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals, and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar – all of which can be produced on public lands, stated an announcement from the agency.
“This sale will assist in meeting the administration’s goals of promoting energy independence and economic growth as well as the State of Nevada’s renewable energy portfolio standard of generating 50% renewable energy by 2030,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby. “Currently, BLM Nevada oversees 19 geothermal power plants with federal interest, with a generating capacity of over 600 megawatts.”
The open bidding period will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.
Parcels will be posted online at the EnergyNet website.
The BLM has considered potential resource impacts for each parcel. Additional environmental review will take place during processing of an application for a drilling permit, when site-specific “conditions of approval” will be placed on the permit in addition to the stipulations already attached to the lease at the time of sale.
The sale results will be posted on the www.energynet.com website and the BLM Nevada State Office website. Paper copies are available for viewing or purchase at the BLM Nevada State Office Information Access Center.
The next geothermal lease sale is scheduled for October of 2020.
