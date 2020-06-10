Big turnout, but long lines at Nevada polls

“We won’t be seeing this hopefully again in November. We’re very hopeful the slow of the spread of the virus will continue to decline in our region so we won’t have any need to do an all mail-in election,” she said.

For the first time, the state mailed the equivalent of absentee ballots to voters whether they requested one or not to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus at polls. Voters had two weeks to vote early in person.

Clark County mailed ballots to every voter registered there. In all other counties, ballots were mailed only to “active” voters, which are generally those who participated in one of the past two federal elections or recently updated their registration.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a statement Wednesday the long lines “were not acceptable.”

“Honestly, we did not expect as many people would need replacement ballots. Our staff did a great job and we sincerely appreciate the voters’ patience. While we expect the November election will have regular in-person voting, no matter what it looks like we will do better,” he said.

Election officials delayed any results until early Wednesday morning to allow hundreds still in line when the polls closed to cast ballots.