Bills heard in D.C. to protect Ruby Mountains, Desert National Wildife Refuge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two bills to expand protections for Nevada public lands got a hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Russell Kulhman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation, said the Ruby Mountains area is the jewel of Nevada’s public lands.

“It also is home to the largest mule deer herd in our state,” said Kulhman. “And any disturbance—whether it be from mining, oil and gas development or human development—would definitely jeopardize those wildlife corridors and the outdoor recreation that the Ruby currently provides.”

The Ruby Mountain bill would exempt the area from the government’s oil-and-gas leasing program, which allows anyone to request that public lands be reviewed for oil, gas or mineral deposits and then put up for auction.

