Timmy Kinner arraignment

Timmy Kinner, 30, appears before 4th District Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock in a video arraignment with a public defender Monday, July 2, 2108 ,at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Kinner was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stabbing nine people at a 3-year-old girl's birthday party with her refugee family. One victim was reported to have died from injuries. Six of the victims were children.

 Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A psychiatrist has found an Idaho mass stabbing suspect unfit to stand trial.

Ada County prosecutors said Thursday they will challenge the finding in the case of Timmy Earl Kinner Jr.

Kinner is accused of stabbing nine people — including six children — during a birthday party in June.

One of the children, a 3-year-old, later died of her injuries.

Deputy Prosecutor Dan Dinger says prosecutors have an expert they want to review the 300-400 pages of findings by a court-appointed psychologist and psychiatrist in Kinner's case.

Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin will make a decision after the competency hearing on whether Kinner should be committed to a state hospital for mental health treatment.

Kinner's competency hearing had been set for Dec. 13. Baskin said she would grant a short continuance, with the hearing taking place either Dec. 27 or Jan. 3.

