JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A herd of bison in northwest Wyoming will be moved to new rangeland because they have gored multiple horses on private land within Grand Teton National Park.
The Buckrail reports that about 100 bison will be moved Friday down U.S. 89, which will be temporarily closed between Moose and Moran.
The decision to move the herd came after Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel made multiple attempts to haze the bison away from the horses with no success.
Bison can be difficult to move, especially in the deep snow that has accumulated over the past week. Consequently, wildlife managers have decided the best option is to move the bison over the plowed highway.
For safety purposes, no one will be allowed on the highway during the operation.
