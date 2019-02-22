LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bitter cold blanketed most of northern Nevada a day after rare snow fell on Las Vegas, forcing the closure of some schools on Friday and delaying the opening of other schools and government offices.
In northeast Nevada, the low temperature dropped to minus 19 degrees Fahrenheit early Friday near Elko in the mountains around Lamoille and minus 14 at Deeth, the National Weather Service said. It was minus 7 at the Elko airport and minus 4 in Wells about 50 miles from the Utah line.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's office announced Friday that he was ordering a two-hour delayed opening at 10 a.m. for offices in Carson City, Douglas County south of Carson City and Washoe County surrounding Reno because of overnight snow and cold.
The governor also ordered a 10 a.m. delayed start for offices in southern Nevada's Clark County including Las Vegas, where state roads were dangerous and icy.
The Clark County School District canceled all classes Friday because of the road conditions. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College were on a delayed start and canceled classes before 10 a.m.
Schools in northern Nevada's Washoe County School District were on a two-hour delayed start Friday.
In the Sierra, the low early Friday was minus 8 at South Lake Tahoe, California, with above-zero lows on the eastern side of the mountains — 3 degrees at Minden, 7 at Carson City, 11 in Lovelock and 16 at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
High temperatures rebounded Friday afternoon across the region, mostly in the upper 20s and 30s, with warmer weather forecast through the weekend.
