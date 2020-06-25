Blake tabbed Housing Program Director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Philip Cowee today announced that Kara Blake is the new Housing Program Director for the agency, responsible for the single-family and multi-family programs along with the home repair, farm labor housing and housing preservation grant programs.

“I am very pleased to announce that our new Housing Program Director is Kara Blake, who has recently served as the state’s Multifamily Housing Coordinator. She is an experienced professional, with 17 years’ experience in multiple programs with USDA’s Rural Home Loan Program,” Cowee said.

Kara worked with the Department of Defense for 10 years before joining the agency in 2003 as a Single-Family Housing Technician. She served as Acting Director of the Housing Program during the agency’s recent leadership transition.

The USDA Rural Home Loan Program assists rural residents in communities of 35,000 or less with direct loans, guaranteed loans, home repair loans, multi-family complex subsidized rentals and loan guarantees for multi-family complex developers.

USDA Rural Development operates three offices statewide, located in Carson City, Elko and Las Vegas.

Contact Kara Blake at (702) 407-1400 or by email at kara.blake@usda.gov

More information on USDA Rural Development Programs are online at rd.usda.gov/nv

