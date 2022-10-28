BLM completes EA for Gerlach geothermal project

The Black Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has completed the final Environmental Assessment analyzing the impacts of the Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project in Washoe County proposed by Ormat Nevada Inc.

The geothermal project is less than a mile northwest of Gerlach. The town of about 100 people is the last stop before the Black Rock Desert, the site of the annual Burning Man festival.

The Burning Man Project which organizes the festival has been pushing to have the BLM slow down the process of studying the geothermal project, asking the agency to give more consideration to alternatives and allow more time for public comment.

“Burning Man Project strongly supports renewable energy development and has published a 10-year environmental sustainability roadmap that includes our goal of becoming carbon negative, but the proposed siting of Ormat’s geothermal facility is causing tremendous concern,” the organization said in a Jan. 7 2022 press release.

The Burning Man Project asked the BLM to complete a more extensive environmental impact statement rather than only doing an environmental assessment.

“The BLM did not analyze the project under an EIS process, which amounts to unlawful segmentation of the NEPA process,” the Burning Man Project said in Sept. 19, 2022 comments to the BLM.

“With better forethought and deeper community engagement, it may be possible to minimize the detrimental effects of a geothermal project and provide long-lasting support to residents, the natural environment, and local enterprises. Burning Man Project can be a key partner and advisor to this future work that can proceed only in collaboration,” the comments concluded.

The BLM published a “Finding of No Significant Impact” on the Gerlach geothermal project on Oct. 21.

“Based on the analysis of potential environmental impacts … I have determined that the action does not constitute a major federal action having a significant effect on the human environment,” Black Rock Field Office Manager Mark Hall wrote. “An environmental impact statement is, therefore, not required.”

“Efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025,” Hall said in an Oct. 28 press release.

Ormat has proposed further exploration of the Gerlach geothermal resource based on results of previous geothermal exploration, including the drilling and testing of geothermal wells and access road construction.

During the one-to-two-year exploration phase of the project, up to 10 people will be employed with the potential for more in upcoming phases.

The Decision Record and other Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project documents can be found at eplanning.blm.gov.