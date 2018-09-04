Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A 12-year-old boy died after he rolled an ATV he was riding and became trapped underneath the vehicle for two hours on Sunday near Three Forks, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified by the Gallatin County coroner as Ty Kendall of Belgrade, the Associated Press reported.

No one else was in the ATV with the boy when he rolled near the intersection of Skyline Road and Spring Valley Road, in a hilly area northeast of Three Forks. He was wearing a helmet, according to MHP.

The boy had been pinned under the vehicle for about two hours by the time someone found him at about 2:15 p.m., the MHP report states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy had been riding the 2011 Yamaha 450 northbound when he apparently failed to negotiate a downhill, left-hand turn and rolled the ATV, according to MHP.

"Deep ruts in the road are believed to be a factor in the crash," the report states. The responding trooper and the Gallatin County coroner's office did not return calls for additional information Monday.

