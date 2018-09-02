RENO (AP) — The Burning Man festival for a time had to restrict entry to the northern Nevada desert event because its population exceeded the limit of 70,000 limit set under its federal land-use permit.
The Reno Gazette Journal reported Saturday that the population was again below the limit, allowing arriving attendees to enter without waiting until other people left.
It's not clear how long admissions were restricted because of noncompliance with permit terms, but U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Kyle Hendrix said the agency Thursday asked organizers to shut down the entry after the limit was exceeded.
Burning man spokesman Jim Graham said the Aug. 26-Sept. 3 event's ticket sales can exceed the population limit because some tickets go unused and not all attendees are present at the same time.
