CARES Act funding on its way to community

Nevada used a per capita allocation benchmark formula, as mandated by the act, to determine the amount each local government would receive. COVID-19 expenditures made between March 1 and Dec. 3, 2020 can be paid using CARES Act funding.

Minor said that while CARES Act funding cannot be used to replace lost revenues, there is a possibility that a program could be established for nonprofit organizations.

The Department of Treasury has issued interpretations related to limitations on the permissible use of CARES funding,” Minor said. “We are currently planning on how and where to utilize this funding.”

Minor said the county has yet to receive its $4,478,588 in CARES Act funding, and he is unaware of exactly when it will be received from the state.

“COVID-19 has spared no corner of the State with its devastating physical and economic impacts,” Sisolak said in a statement earlier this month. “Nevadans took quick and decisive action to help slow the spread of the virus and save lives and now we are able to begin the financial recovery.”