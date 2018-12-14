CARSON CITY (AP) — Carson City last month restricted hours for drop-in use at a local gun range to the weekend due to safety concerns after city employees and contractors at the landfill said they were dodging stray bullets.
Now, the Nevada Appeal reports a group of users of the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range have gathered more than 1,200 signatures on a petition to reopen the range seven days a week.
The city held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the issue.
The city now is working with the National Rifle Association to bring in a range team technical adviser to do a safety assessment. Nevada Department of Wildlife, a partner in the range, is doing a separate assessment.
Depending on those results, the city may also form a working group including range users to advise and recommend solutions.
They won't have to worry about it for too much longer, since Premier Slestak will probably ban and confiscate all of the privately owned firearms in Nevada.
