Celebration of Basque statue Wednesday in Reno

RENO – The William A. Douglass Center for Basque Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno is hosting an outdoor program and reception celebrating the Statue of the Basque Sheepherder on the Day of the Basque Diaspora beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 8.

The event will be located adjacent to the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center on the University campus. It is free and open to the public.

The celebration will include traditional Basque music and dance as well as reflections from Michonne and Stephen Ascuaga. A brief program will honor the memory of their parents, Rose and John Ascuaga, and the many Basques who emigrated to the American West. The statue of the Basque shepherd embodies their values, spirit and stories.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the original owners of the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, the late Rose and John Ascuaga commissioned artist and Reno native Douglas Van Howd to sculpt the statue for the opening of the casino’s Basque-themed restaurant, Orozko, in 1998. Van Howd is well known worldwide for his wildlife and western creations. He also sculpted the wolves statue at the entrance of Mackay Stadium at the University.