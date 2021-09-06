Celebration of Basque statue Wednesday in Reno

RENO – The William A. Douglass Center for Basque Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno is hosting an outdoor program and reception celebrating the Statue of the Basque Sheepherder on the Day of the Basque Diaspora beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
The event will be located adjacent to the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center on the University campus. It is free and open to the public.
The celebration will include traditional Basque music and dance as well as reflections from Michonne and Stephen Ascuaga. A brief program will honor the memory of their parents, Rose and John Ascuaga, and the many Basques who emigrated to the American West. The statue of the Basque shepherd embodies their values, spirit and stories.
As the original owners of the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, the late Rose and John Ascuaga commissioned artist and Reno native Douglas Van Howd to sculpt the statue for the opening of the casino’s Basque-themed restaurant, Orozko, in 1998. Van Howd is well known worldwide for his wildlife and western creations. He also sculpted the wolves statue at the entrance of Mackay Stadium at the University.
For many years the striking bronze figure of the Basque sheepherder welcomed visitors to the Nugget. It was generously donated to the University and its Center for Basque Studies by the Nugget Casino Resort, now owned by Marnell Gaming LLC in 2017. On May 27, 2020, the statue was relocated to its new home, beautifully surrounded by the high desert Nevada landscape, where it now greets students as they walk past on the University’s campus.
The relocation and installation of the statue on campus was supported by the donated services of Artistic Gardens, Black Eagle Consulting, Clark/Sullivan Construction, Hyytinen Engineering, Northern Nevada Concrete, Inc., Q&D Construction, Reno Vulcanizing, Savage and Son and Sunstate Equipment Co.
Event parking is free in the Brian Whalen Parking Complex on North Virginia St. RSVP is suggested by calling 775-682-5565 or email to: basque@unr.edu.