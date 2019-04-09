{{featured_button_text}}
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — After a quick fundraising effort, a conversation group has written a check to stop a logging project south of Bozeman.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that nonprofit Save Our Gallatin Front, instead of following a three-year payment plan, delivered a check on Friday for more than $400,000 to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The group now is waiting for the final signatures on the conservation license contract.

The signature from Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Director John Tubbs would officially block logging in the project area for the next 25 years.

Save Our Gallatin Front Director Tim Tousignant says the group will continue looking for ways to protect it more permanently.

The logging project was set for about 0.7 square miles of state land west of Mount Ellis.

