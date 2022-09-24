Childhood obesity in Nevada: Can we turn the tide?

“I always tell people, it took 40 to 50 years to get where we are,” pediatrician Steven Shane said while discussing childhood and adult obesity in Nevada and throughout the U.S. “We can’t expect to turn the tide and get back to where weight status was in the 1970s overnight.”

Shane is the obesity prevention chair of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of its Section on Obesity. At his practice in Reno he has seen the effects of the rise in childhood obesity.

One of the consequences is that an overweight child is likely to become an adult with obesity and its associated health risks. Nicole Bungum of the Southern Nevada Health District said 70% of children who are overweight carry it into adulthood.

But in recent years Shane has been seeing more overweight children who have already developed the kinds of health problems you see in overweight adults.

“I'm seeing kids that are having problems that look like a 40- or 50-year-old,” Shane said. “Which is kind of scary.”

“Prediabetes, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, high blood pressure, obstructive sleep apnea, just to name a few of the complications that I've been seeing more -- a lot more -- frequently in kids with obesity.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Data Resource Center for Child & Adolescent Health, in Nevada the percentage of adults with obesity went up from 13.1% in 1995 to 30.6% in 1999. The percentage of Nevada high school students with obesity went up from 6.9% in 1999 to 12.3% in 2019.

Obesity rates broken down to the county level are hard to come by, but in 2015, when Nevada’s adult obesity rate was 26.7%, the adult obesity rates ranged from 21.9% in Douglas County, which includes part of the Lake Tahoe area, to a high of 32.1% in Elko County.

“Actually Nevada ranks pretty well,” Shane said. “It’s probably one of the better health indicators that we have. But over time it has been creeping up, just like everywhere else.”

The Southern Nevada Health District started Partners for a Healthy Nevada in 2006 as an obesity prevention coalition which helps coordinate the efforts of many member organizations.

“In recent years, prior to the pandemic, we were seeing in some groups kind of a leveling off, which was very encouraging because it had been steadily increasing,” Bungum said. But any day they are expecting to get new numbers.

“I think many of us in the field are anticipating that the pandemic probably had a very negative impact on childhood obesity for a variety of reasons,” Bungum said.

“Obesity since 2013 has been recognized as a disease process, not just a condition or a body type,” Shane said. “We’re realizing it’s just a very complicated disease. And just like all health issues, there’s more and more genetic data that’s coming to light that shows us there’s a lot more genetic basis for weight.”

And environmental and societal changes over the years have given the genetic factors the opportunity to kick in and lead to increased weight in a lot of adults and children.

“We’ve sort of engineered physical activity out of the day,” Bungum said. " There’s also a lot of marketing of unhealthy foods. And unfortunately, a lot of the healthy foods that we prefer people to eat and to choose, they’re more expensive, they’re harder to get. Especially right now when people really have limited money and they’re trying to stretch their food budget, that becomes a real challenge.”

Amanda Haboush-Deloye is the executive director of the Nevada Institute for Children’s Research and Policy at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, which organizes the Early Childhood Obesity Prevention Workgroup.

“The one thing that I would stress with childhood obesity is that we need to work from a systems level. It can’t just be, well, it’s all about educating the parents. Parent education is great, but if they don’t have access to the means to make changes in their day, then education alone is not helpful. They have to have education plus the access and the time to be able to implement the things that they’re learning.

“In Nevada we definitely need more family-friendly policies.”

The Southern Nevada Health District has worked on many projects over the years. To help promote more physical activity, they have worked on projects like enhanced trails and more bike lanes. Other projects have included educational food apps, working with food pantries so the healthier choices are highlighted, and increasing the number of farmer’s markets and encouraging the markets to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

For many children, schools play a major role in developing their exercise and nutrition habits. The Nevada Department of Agriculture has a School Wellness Policy which requires each school district to also develop its own local school wellness policy.

“We understand that schools play a critical role in creating a healthy environment for the prevention of problems associated with poor nutrition and physical activity,” the Elko County School District health services office stated.

One recent example of a program promoting healthy habits was the Every Kid Healthy Week at Flag View Intermediate School in Elko, which wrapped up with a widely attended Health Carnival. It featured local businesses and organizations, including Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, which partnered with the district to hold the event.

“NNRH is looking forward to expanding this event to other schools this school year,” the health services department said.

Several organizations in Nevada talk with and lobby the state legislature to help promote policies that will reduce childhood obesity.

In July, Shane provided testimony to the legislature’s Joint Interim Standing Committee on Health and Human Services on childhood obesity, its impacts, and policy recommendations. He told the committee that an investment of $3 million could accomplish a lot, and this amount of funding is a small fraction of the direct medical costs caused by obesity and associated conditions.

Shane has been involved in helping to promote the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Washoe program in Washoe County. It promotes the daily guidelines of five or more fruits and vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, one hour or more of physical activity, and zero sugary drinks.

Shane said that he and Patricia Segura, the wellness and prevention program coordinator with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, have been working on creating a statewide 5-2-1-0 program.

“These programs have been shown to work in regards to promoting healthy behaviors and improving weight status,” he said.