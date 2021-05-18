Choose a freeway safety message

• Turn Signals Come Free with Vehicles. Use Them.

• Don’t Get Exhausted. Tailgating Blows.

The messages, which were all submitted by Nevadans, are a mix of popular national driving safety messages and original messages.

The winning messages will periodically be displayed on some of the approximately 400 electronic freeway signs statewide. As summer travel season approaches and certain health restrictions loosen, increased freeway travel will give more visibility to the important traffic safety messages.

Last year, nearly 315 individuals were killed in Nevada traffic crashes. With over 90 percent of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior such as speeding or driving impaired, distracted or recklessly, the message boards are an important driving safety reminder. In Nevada, speeding has been a large contributor to traffic deaths, leading to approximately 35 percent of traffic deaths last year.

“Speeding or driving impaired, distracted, or recklessly are choices we make, and those choices can have deadly consequences,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “We appreciate everyone who invested their time and talent to contribute effective messages that can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists in Nevada to drive safely.”

