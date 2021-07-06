Clark County urges job seekers to seize on hiring rush before unemployment benefits expire

Clark County commissioners are encouraging Nevadans to take advantage of a hiring rush, warning that the high demand for workers could fizzle out once $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.

Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Jim Gibson on Tuesday promoted Las Vegas’s first large-scale, in-person job fair since the start of the pandemic in a press conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“People have to be accountable for themselves,” Gibson said. “It’s not like these jobs will be around forever.”

May numbers showed the unemployment rate at 8.9 percent in Clark County and 7.8 percent in Nevada, both higher than the nationwide rate of 5.8 percent. Some employers across the state have blamed extended unemployment benefits for a difficult rehiring process with fewer prospects, while some recipients of the extra cash credited it for keeping them and their families afloat. Just under 194,000 Nevadans remained on unemployment benefits as of June 26.

Gibson noted that employers are finding it hard to rebuild their teams and are eager to hire qualified applicants, meaning Nevada workers may be more empowered in their job hunts to get higher level jobs with higher salaries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}