Coalition: All of Nevada’s K-12 online students are connected following months of state and county efforts

Five months after it launched, a public-private partnership focused on filling technology gaps confirmed that every K-12 public school student in Nevada who is participating in digital learning has a computer and internet connection.
Connecting Kids announced Tuesday that it has verified that the nearly half a million students in the state’s 17 counties, whether they are engaged in full- or part-time online learning, have the resources they need.
Earlier in the school year, a few thousand students did not have internet connection or devices, such as a laptop or Chromebook. Some would sit outside of restaurants, libraries or WiFi-equipped school buses to participate in online school, the group said. Many also had been sharing family-owned devices or relying on cellular data plans.
The coalition was formed under the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force in early August when schools were unable to confirm connectivity for more than 120,000 students, the release said. The group was led by Elaine Wynn, former president of the Nevada State Board of Education, and Jim Murren, chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.
The milestone was also a result of state and county efforts including the creation of a virtual Family Support Center, where call agents connected families to the internet six days a week, and with the help of dozens of community groups, unions and faith-based organizations that spread the word.
In addition, Clark County staff members knocked on doors to track down hard-to-reach students and Attorney General Aaron Ford negotiated with T-Mobile to secure approximately 18,000 portable Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the state through its national “Project 10Million” program.
“Thanks to the unprecedented response of the Connecting Kids coalition, every single Nevada public school student participating in digital learning – no matter where they live or go to school – now has the tools to connect to school from home,” Nevada Superintendent Jhone Ebert said in a statement.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the coalition would continue after meeting the connectivity goal.