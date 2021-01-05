Coalition: All of Nevada’s K-12 online students are connected following months of state and county efforts

Five months after it launched, a public-private partnership focused on filling technology gaps confirmed that every K-12 public school student in Nevada who is participating in digital learning has a computer and internet connection.

Connecting Kids announced Tuesday that it has verified that the nearly half a million students in the state’s 17 counties, whether they are engaged in full- or part-time online learning, have the resources they need.

Earlier in the school year, a few thousand students did not have internet connection or devices, such as a laptop or Chromebook. Some would sit outside of restaurants, libraries or WiFi-equipped school buses to participate in online school, the group said. Many also had been sharing family-owned devices or relying on cellular data plans.

The coalition was formed under the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force in early August when schools were unable to confirm connectivity for more than 120,000 students, the release said. The group was led by Elaine Wynn, former president of the Nevada State Board of Education, and Jim Murren, chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.