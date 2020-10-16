Coin press to strike for health care workers fundraiser

CARSON CITY--To honor and raise funds for Nevada’s health care workers, historic Coin Press No. 1 will mint a special medallion from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St. in Carson City.

Interested people can purchase up to two .999 fine silver planchets and watch as they are minted on the press. Cost for a planchet is $100.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Western Nevada. Registration is required for this event, as the museum itself will be closed for the Nevada Day holiday. Participants will be given a scheduled admission time, will need to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing protocols. Note that if you do not already have a museum log-in account, you will be asked to create one before registering for the event

“Nevada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our front-line health care workers are among the hardest hit,” Myron Freedman, Nevada State Museum, Carson City director, said. “The museum is glad to offer this opportunity to honor their contributions and give back to the men and women who work so hard to protect the community’s health.”

The design of the Nevada Health Care Heroes medallion, created by retired U.S. Mint engraver Tom Rogers, is based on an image of a health care worker at one of the COVID-19 testing stations set up by the Nevada National Guard. Medallions will be minted on Coin Press No. 1, the first coin press to operate at the Carson City Mint. A former U.S. Branch Mint, the Carson City Mint was in operation from 1870 to 1893. Today, the old mint building is incorporated into the museum. For more on Nevada State Museum, Carson City, click

