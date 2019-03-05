GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating whether a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near the Utah-Colorado border was caused by a well that injects salty water deep underground.
The quake struck Monday near a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation facility in western Colorado that collects salt from shallow underground water and injects it 16,000 feet deep to keep it out of the Colorado River.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Agency spokesman Marlon Duke says other quakes have been linked to the injection well, but he didn't know how many.
Duke says the well was shut down for maintenance at the time but pressure would have remained high in the well.
He says the well will remain shut down while officials investigate.
Injection wells have been linked to earthquakes in other states.
The earthquake was felt in the tourist town of Moab, Utah.
Moab police said there were no reports of damage related to the tremor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.