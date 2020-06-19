Congressional Democrats call for removal of McCarran statue in US Capitol, renaming of airport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nevada’s congressional Democrats on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro urging them to remove the statue of Sen. Pat McCarran in the U.S. Capitol.

“While Senator McCarran fought for workers’ rights and sponsored legislation that helped shape the modern air travel industry, his dark legacy of virulent racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia have no place representing Nevada, especially in the United States Capitol,” the letter, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Steven Horsford, said.

In addition to removing the statue, the members of the delegation also said they support local efforts to rename McCarran International Airport.

Both are local issues. Each state gets two statues in the U.S. Capitol building. Nevada is represented by McCarran and Native-American rights defender Sarah Winnemucca. The legislature would have to pass a measure to remove the statue.

The letter is similar to one sent in 2017 by the state’s House Democrats, including Reps. Dina Titus and Rosen who served in the House at the time. During the 2017 legislative session, former state Sen. Tick Segerblom introduced a bill to remove the statue but the measure never advanced.