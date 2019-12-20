Cortez-Masto introduces compromise legislation on Air Force expansion, says original proposal lacked 'balance'

The Democratic senator said during an interview with The Nevada Independent that her office arrived at 98,000 acres after weighing the military’s needs, conservation values, recreation access and the protection of important cultural sites.

The bill would allow the military to use about 48,000 acres in the refuge. The other roughly 50,000 acres, outside of the refuge, would serve as a buffer to prevent trespassing, according to a spokesperson for the senator.

“As somebody who grew up in Southern Nevada, I believe in the mission of Nellis Air Force Base and the important testing that they do there,” she said. “That’s balanced with the beautiful and pristine areas in Nevada that so many people, including me and my family, utilize for hiking and outdoor recreation and hunting. It’s all about finding that balance. To meet that is important.”

The Air Force already uses about 800,000 acres in the refuge, though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has primary jurisdiction over managing the land for conservation. Several groups were concerned the military’s proposal would give the Air Force primary control, allowing it to make decisions about 1.1 million acres within the refuge. The delegation’s proposal prevents that.