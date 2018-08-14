JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — A man and woman got lost inside a mazelike ice cave in Wyoming for nearly two days and were hypothermic when rescuers found them.
Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr told the Jackson Hole News and Guide that the Idaho couple had burned their backpacks and other gear to stay warm after getting soaked by a waterfall in the Darby Canyon Ice Cave.
The 27-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife left Idaho Falls at 7 a.m. Saturday to explore the caves. Their family called authorities when they didn't return.
Carr says rescuers found them shivering and "unable to move" and helped them out of the cave around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The undersheriff says the cave system is mazelike and unmapped and only experienced spelunkers are encouraged to enter.
