Crash on I-80 near Winnemucca as snow continues

ELKO – The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a crash on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday as road conditions worsened during a winter storm.

The accident occurred near mile marker 183. No injuries were reported.

Chains or snow tires were required on the freeway in the Winnemucca and Lovelock areas, as well as Emigrant Pass in Eureka County and mountain passes on U.S. Highway 50.

Travel advisories extended south on U.S. Highway 93 to U.S. 6 and down State Route 318.

Adverse driving conditions were reports on most northeastern Nevada highways as of 8 a.m.

Most of Elko, Humboldt, Eureka and Lander counties remain under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Thursday.

