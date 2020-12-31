18 arrested in Utah prostitution sting

OGDEN, Utah — Eighteen people were arrested in a prostitution sting led by Weber County Sheriff’s Office during the week leading up to Christmas, police said.

According to a statement released by Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Cortney Ryan, the Weber County Investigations Bureau conducted the operation in western Weber County to “identify and help victims of human trafficking, identify and arrest individuals who are involved in, patronize, or promote the underground sex trade.”

Ryan said that detectives utilized social media and the internet to conduct the operation. On Dec. 22, ads were placed and those who were looking to participate in the activities advertised were arrested. The sheriff’s office said that it is looking to help those who are victimized by the sex industry, often at-risk teens who are taken against their will and forcefully put into situations.

To help protect at-risk teens, the office advised parents to monitor what children are doing online, who they’re speaking to, and where they are at. Ryan said to be aware of scams like fake modeling agencies that would place children in dangerous situations under false pretenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0