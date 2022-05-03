2 boys killed in 'senseless tragedy,' police say

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two young boys playing with toy trucks and front-end loaders in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables died instantly when a man with a history of drug use, who was on parole after being previously convicted of stealing a police car, was traveling up to 100 mph and "drifting" before crashing through several fences and hitting the boys, according to police.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain was booked into the Utah County Jail early Tuesday for investigation of two counts of automobile homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and causing injury, DUI causing serious injury, drug possession, reckless driving, speeding and two traffic infractions.

On Tuesday, Cedar Valley Stables identified the two boys in a tweet and on Facebook, as Odin and Hunter. Social media posts by friends and family members, and a GoFundMe campaign, later identified the boys as Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlies Jackson, both 3 years old.

"This is by far the most difficult thing that I will ever have to write," Theresa Ratliff, Odin's mother, wrote on Facebook. "We are still processing and in shock of what has happened in the past 24 hours. We know how much Odin was loved in this community and have already received an outpouring of love and support. We ask that during this time you are respectful of our space to grieve, we know how much we are loved and just trying to navigate through the unthinkable."

Sarah Parsons, an aunt of Hunter's, also posted on Facebook, "Hug your littles a little tighter tonight and cherish every moment. Last night my 3-year-old nephew was killed in a terrible accident in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Innocently playing with tractor trucks in a corral, a drug-impaired driver sped off the road into the corral and killed him and his friend instantly. Words cannot describe what his family is going through right now."

In a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the families, the two boys were described as best friends.

"Playing, innocently in the sand with their toy trucks, these boys have been best friends from the start, loving to play in the dirt while at Cedar Valley Stables. The stables have always been a second home to these boys. Due to reckless and under-the-influence driving, the families of these boys are now mourning the loss of their little ones. Please help to raise awareness of this situation so we can help these two families with funeral costs," the online fundraiser states.

Cedar Valley Stables also paid tribute to the boys on Twitter.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are dealing with this horrendous nightmare. Last night two sweet innocent little boys that was a huge part of our barn family lost their lives due to the recklessness and choices made by another. Please keep these 2 families in your prayers and hearts."

"Odin and Hunter you will forever be the bestest of friends, tractor/truck lovin' buddies and your families little angel's 💗RIP sweet babies," the post continued.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office called the deaths of the boys a "senseless tragedy" and offered their "sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these two sweet boys."

"We can only imagine the depth of the grief now being carried by their families," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

On Monday about 7:20 p.m., Barlow was driving with three other people in his car near 2300 North and 16000 West, when he lost control of the vehicle, crashed through several fences, two horse stables and two corrals, causing a path of destruction of at least 345 feet, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

"Both boys were run over and ended up 75 feet from where they were playing. Both of them died instantly," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

Barlow's vehicle came to rest on its hood. Barlow was transported by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital. Three others were also treated at local hospitals for various injuries including a broken finger, according to a police booking affidavit. At least one person required stitches, according to a police booking affidavit.

All of the passengers told investigators that Barlow was driving very fast just prior to the crash.

"One occupant stated that Kent was 'drifting' his vehicle and going 80 to 100 mph when they hit a bump and lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter into the horse property where the children were playing. All accounts of the incident by witnesses at the property and witnesses in the vehicle state that Kent was drifting in and out of his lane, at a speed far beyond the posted speed limit and Kent also ran the stop sign near the residence," according to the affidavit.

Barlow was interviewed by detectives at the hospital.

"Kent stated that he did not remember what had happened, although Kent did recall that he had been out near the fairgrounds racing his car with friends. Kent also remembers drifting his car and showing his friends," the affidavit states.

Barlow also admitted to using meth on Sunday and tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines while at the hospital, police said. Barlow suffered cuts and bruises but no broken bones. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Barlow was on parole at the time of the crash. In January 2021, he was convicted of theft, theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts of failing to stop for police after leading police on a chase on a motorcycle and then stealing a Draper police car, which led to a second chase with Barlow reaching a speed of 107 mph in the stolen police vehicle, according to charging documents. He was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for the incident. Barlow was granted parole in October.

Barlow was also a parole fugitive at the time he stole the police car, according to court records. He has had several drug-related and speeding-related convictions dating back to 2014, according to court records.

