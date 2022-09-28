 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$5,000 reward offered in search for escaped killer

LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward as it began assisting the Nevada Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies in locating and arresting Nevada escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera.

Duarte-Herrera was determined to be missing Tuesday morning during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas. The state Department of Corrections announced later in the day that he has been missing from the medium-security prison since Friday.

Officials described Duarte-Herrera as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was serving a life sentence for murder with the use of a deadly weapon, after being convicted of a 2007 bomb homicide at a casino parking facility.

“We will work tirelessly along with our law enforcement partners until Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is back in custody and no longer a danger to our community,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera may contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online via https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/, or call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation after hearing details about the escape, calling it “unacceptable.”

“This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held responsible,” he said.

