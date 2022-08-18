 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

$75,000 reward offered in search for missing Truckee girl

  • 0
Kiely Rodni

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit with green Dickies pants

 PLACER CO. SHERIFF

A 16-year-old Truckee girl remains missing nearly two weeks after she was last seen at a school party in the Tahoe National Forest, despite search efforts that have included at least 16 local, state and federal agencies.

Kiely Rodni was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground at a party attended by hundreds of juveniles and young adults, police said. Police believe she was abducted.

A $50,000 reward offer was increased to $75,000 last weekend after an anonymous person donated $25,000, according to Fox News.

Rodni was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit with green Dickies pants. She also may have been wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with pink block letters spelling out "ODD FUTURE" — the name of a defunct Los Angeles hip-hop group.

Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party. Her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, authorities said.

People are also reading…

“Anyone who was at that party that night, please come to law enforcement, please go to the tip line, it is anonymous if they want to remain anonymous,” Placer County Sheriff Lt. Josh Barnhart said at a press conference.

Authorities have received more than 900 tips related to her disappearance, according to Fox News.

Tips may be submitted to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov, or at 530-581-6320, option 7.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

Gabby Petito’s family has notified Utah officials that they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging police failed to recognize she was in a life-threatening situation last year when they investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say he killed her while the two were on a cross-country van trip. The notice of claim says police in the Utah tourist town of Moab missed signs Petito was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Brian Laundrie in August 2021. Moab officials declined comment about the notice of claim, saying the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Newly discovered asteroid impact site possibly related to the one that killed dinosaurs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News