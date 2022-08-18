$75,000 reward offered in search for missing Truckee girl

A 16-year-old Truckee girl remains missing nearly two weeks after she was last seen at a school party in the Tahoe National Forest, despite search efforts that have included at least 16 local, state and federal agencies.

Kiely Rodni was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground at a party attended by hundreds of juveniles and young adults, police said. Police believe she was abducted.

A $50,000 reward offer was increased to $75,000 last weekend after an anonymous person donated $25,000, according to Fox News.

Rodni was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit with green Dickies pants. She also may have been wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with pink block letters spelling out "ODD FUTURE" — the name of a defunct Los Angeles hip-hop group.

Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party. Her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, authorities said.

“Anyone who was at that party that night, please come to law enforcement, please go to the tip line, it is anonymous if they want to remain anonymous,” Placer County Sheriff Lt. Josh Barnhart said at a press conference.

Authorities have received more than 900 tips related to her disappearance, according to Fox News.

Tips may be submitted to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov, or at 530-581-6320, option 7.