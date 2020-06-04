Amber Alert issued for missing boys from northern Idaho

RATHDRUM — Police in northern Idaho have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing boy.

Police say 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier was abducted from Rathdrum in Kootenai County, which is near Spokane, Washington. He was last seen at 8 a.m. Sunday at Super 1 Foods, 15837 N. Westwood Dr., Rathdrum.

Leo is white with black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing black corduroy pants, a white T-shirt, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds.

He is likely with his non-custodial mother, Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, 35, with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet four inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has a “J” tattoo on the back of her left hand near the thumb.

Police believe they may be going to Oklahoma or Nevada and might have 17-year-old Gene William Heckman with them. Heckman is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan jacket and boots.

Police initially said they may be in a white four-door 1988 Honda Accord with Idaho license plate K670043, but later said the car was found and the boy was still missing.

The boys are thought to be in imminent danger. Anyone with information should call 911 or Rathdrum Police at 208-687-0711.

