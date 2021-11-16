Amber Alert issued for missing Idaho girl, may be in 'imminent danger'

BURLEY, Idaho — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Burley girl who was taken from home by her grandmother without permission.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said Natalia Duey reported that her 4-year-old daughter Alaina Duey was taken by Natalia Duey's mother, Elizabeth Rose Crofts, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Malta Avenue in Burley in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

Crofts was going to take Alania to school, but the girl never arrived at school.

Natalia Duey reported that Crofts was staying at the Budget Motel, but had checked out of the room.

Crofts may be traveling to the Boise area or to Arizona. Natalia Duey told Crofts that she could not take Alaina.

Alaina is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it, and gray boots.

Crofts was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and tan dress shoes. She is 41 years old, has blond hair and hazel eyes, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees Alaina Duey or Elizabeth Crofts is asked to contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or call 911.

