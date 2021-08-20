Amber Alert issued for two boys from Utah

An Amber Alert was issued for two boys from Price, Utah, on Friday morning.

Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Mangum, 6, have blonde hair and blue eyes. They were last seen wearing pajamas and believed to be in a gold Chevrolet Silverado hauling a fifth-wheel camp trailer. The license plate number is C66780T.

Carbon County officials said the suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, was possibly traveling from Utah to Washington. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand, and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

