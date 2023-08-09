LAS VEGAS – Four men have been arrested on arson charges following a July 25 fire at a pool hall in Winnemucca.

On July 25, the Winnemucca Police Department responded to 350 S. Bridge St. for a structure fire at Keys Pool Hall. The Nevada State Fire Marshal Division Investigators and Charlie, the Division’s Ignitable Liquid detection K-9, were requested to investigate the cause of the fire. The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was criminal.

“Arson is a crime that affects the entire community,” said Nevada State Fire Marshal Sergeant Martin. “The Nevada State Fire Marshal Division is committed to apprehending those who commit these senseless acts.”

Through a joint investigative headed by the Nevada State Police Fire Marshal Division, with the assistance of the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division, Nevada State Police Investigation Division, Winnemucca Police Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander County Sheriff’s Office, four main suspects were developed in this case.

On July 27, Landyn Davis of Humbolt County was arrested on arson in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a felony crime, and contempt of court.

On July 31, Zackary Lacey and Anthony Zamayoa, both from Humboldt County were arrested for arson in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a felony crime.

On August 7, Jaeden Hill of Lander County was arrested on a felony warrant for arson in the first degree.

Anyone with information regarding this or other suspicious fires is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-844-NV ARSON (682-7766). Callers may remain anonymous.