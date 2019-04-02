MANDAN, N.D. -- Four people are dead, their bodies discovered Monday morning at a business in southeast Mandan, following what authorities are calling a “multiple homicide.” The public is not in danger, according to police, who are searching for a suspect.
The victims, three male adults and one female adult, have not been positively identified, according to Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler, therefore next of kin have not yet been notified. Police also did not release any details on the manner of the deaths.
Mandan Police responded to a medical call at RJR Maintenance and Management, owned by Robert and Jackie Fakler, at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four bodies inside the building.
“These four people didn’t do it themselves,” Ziegler said, noting it’s quite a large crime scene and no suspects have been identified. “Until we catch whoever did it, we’ll be looking for them. The investigation does not lead us to believe that anyone else is in danger. It looks like an isolated incident.”
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the processing of the crime scene. The Morton County Sheriff's Office also responded. According to Ziegler, investigators remained at RJR, 1106 32nd Ave. S.E., Monday night.
“As long as it takes us to get everything that we need that satisfies what we need from that location, they’ll be there,” he said.
Earlier in the day, a “few” RJR employees were questioned by police and released, according to Ziegler.
Gina Kessel, 52, of Mandan, showed up at the business Monday to pick up her son, Mitchell Kessel, an employee there. She said Mitchell "called me, said something is going on." She said he didn't tell her what.
She and her son hugged, with both of them crying. The son declined comment before going back behind a police line.
Officers also allowed several people behind the police perimeter who appeared distraught and hugged others on scene who were gathered with apparent employees of RJR.
Businesses surrounding RJR are being asked to review their security cameras’ footage and report anything suspicious to the Mandan Police Department.
During a press conference Monday evening, Ziegler expressed his condolences to the victims’ family members.
“It’s very sad that there’s people in this world that would do something … what we had to experience today,” he said. “My hearts go out to the family members of those four victims.
“It’s not something that you would wake up early Monday morning expecting to get a phone call on,” he said. “It’s been a long day. And it’s going to be a long investigation.”
RJR is a commercial and residential property management company that’s been serving Bismarck-Mandan for more than 20 years, according to its website.
The business released a statement at 9:30 a.m. Monday that it would be closed. RJR's website identified it as a family-owned company that has been handling commercial and residential properties in Bismarck and Mandan for more than 20 years. Its services include collecting rent for landlords, paying mortgages, re-renting apartments, building and grounds maintenance, lawn care, and snow removal. It also rents out storage units.
A "Meet Our Team" feature on the website pictured 22 employees.
Natasha Towne said her brother, Adam Fuehrer, has worked at the business for about eight years. She said she didn't know his status and was frustrated at the lack of news. She declined to talk further.
The last crime in the Bismarck-Mandan area involving four or more victims was likely a homicide involving the Neugebauer family in 1992.
