Carlin man sentenced on stalking charge

ELKO – A Carlin man was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated stalking.

Joshua W. Kennedy, 37, was arrested on a felony aggravated stalking charge in September after allegedly making death threats to an animal control officer in May.

Police were called May 24 to serve a protective order against Kennedy. According to a Carlin Police Department report, the city’s animal control officer had contacted a relative of Kennedy a week earlier in regard to animal control violations. The following day, the officer received a text stating that her house was being watched, and warning her not to mess with the family.

According to a police report, in subsequent phone calls Kennedy allegedly threatened to kill the officer’s family members, making eight calls in a two-hour period. The calls were made from Iowa, where police served a temporary protective order against Kennedy.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and was sentenced Feb. 23 by District Judge Mason Simons to one year in jail, suspended; and ordered to pay $2,992.03 restitution to the Elko County’s Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs.

According to Elko County Jail records, Kennedy was also arrested in August 2020 on charges of unlawful use of emergency phone number, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace.

He was also arrested in 2018 on charges of domestic battery, drunken driving and misdemeanor battery; and in 2017 for child abuse or neglect, and resisting a public officer.

